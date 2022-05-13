The lockdown has started in North Korea, which is why Omicron could claim numerous victims

And in the end it arrived Omicron: the variant is upsetting the people of North Korea in full season of rice sowing. Above all, a long period of lockdown it could lead to a crisis in food supply. Almost two years after the spread of the pandemic, the country recently declared that it had kept the virus.

Today, the situation is very different, the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un chaired the emergency meeting of Politburo against the outbreak wearing a blue surgical mask for the first time. Last Sunday the test about people with fever in the capital, Pyongyangwhich confirmed the variant’s infection Omicron BA.2 and local broadcasting.



Kim Jong-un spoke of a serious national emergencyhas imposed that all commercial and production activities are organized in such a way that each work unit is isolated in order to prevent the spread of the infection, it is the same process to closed circuit already used in China. The images that come from the Testomian capital that everyone wears the mean, in addition to the numerous temperature controls. Furthermore, it would appear that workers are prevented from going out.

The first cases came from the border with the China at the end of last month, the government as a security measure promptly cut off cross-border rail links to stem the wave of infections in Chinese territory, in the city of Dandongmain entrance door of the North Korean goods in China.

Currently the extent of the pandemic is not known, from the first certain data, there are 6 people who died of fever and 18 thousand cases. Therefore, it is hypothesized that it could have very serious consequences for the country given the deficient state of the national health system: widespread malnutrition and the 26 million inhabitants substantially unvaccinated. The government of the North Koreain fact, he refused the vaccines offered by the distribution program COVAX supported by United Nations: would have returned to the sender almost two million doses of vaccines AstraZeneca and nearly three million doses of vaccines Sinovac.

It is well known that North Korea has always adopted the policy zero-Covid from the China and others Asian countries. Such is stamped byWorld Health Organization, WHO as unsustainable. In fact, the WHO specifies: “While the first coronavirus could be contained with lockdowns, the Omicron variant cannot be stopped or canceled, as the experience of the rest of the world shows”.

The contagiousness of BA.2 left circulating, it could cause millions of casualties in North Korea, despite the Omicron variant it appears to be less lethal than many previous strains of the virus. All this is substantially based on the high levels of immunity achieved by the population of many Western countries and on the protection offered by vaccines widely spread in those areas.

The same lethality as Omicron it is by no means low in populations still little reached by the virus, as recently seen a Hong Kong, and how it could be for North Korea. We conclude by adding that North Korea also has limited testing capacity, making it difficult for health officials to detect and counter the actual spread of the virus.

