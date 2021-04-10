Basketball | ACB League The infected first team member is isolated and without symptoms Cate throws a basket, in the game against Real Madrid. / nacho garcía / agm THE TRUTH Murcia Saturday, 10 April 2021, 10:58



There are no more positives at UCAM CB. The members of the first squad (players and coaching staff) underwent the corresponding tests this Friday after detecting a contagion in a club member. He is currently isolated at home and has no symptoms.

The rest of the expedition tested negative, so this Saturday morning the activity will resume to prepare for the match against TD Systems Baskonia. The game, to which UCAM will arrive after a very hectic Friday, in which a withdrawal and a transfer were also announced, will take place this Sunday at 12.30 pm at the Palacio de los Deportes in Murcia.