In the United Kingdom there is a new record of Covid infections with 88,376 new cases in 24 hours according to official figures. The deaths were 146, against 165 in the previous 24 hours. Omicron variant infections increased again, 1,691, to a total of 11,708. But the record was also marked of over 800 thousand vaccines administered, of which 745 thousand third doses, and swabs performed, over 1.6 million. To scare most of all is the new variant: “Omicronis probably the biggest threat since the start of the pandemic»: To say it is the head of the British agency for health security, Jenny Harries. In a hearing before the House of Commons Transportation Committee, Harries pointed out that Omicron’s progression is “astounding” and that “no such thing has ever been observed so far.” «The real potential risk of this variant is related to the clinical severity, in other words to how serious the positive cases are, how many need hospitalization and how many lose their lives. But it is still too early to find out ». Amanda Pritchard, director of the NHS, the British health service, instead told MEPs that the hospitalizations could exceed those of last winter. “We don’t know what will happen, but at the moment the indication is that this surge may be more severe than the one we had around this time last year. We are therefore preparing for this ».

