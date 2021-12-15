Italy imposes a buffer obligation for travelers arriving from EU countries. The measure, which partially took Brussels by surprise, does not seem destined to remain unique in Europe. All travelers arriving in Greece, whether vaccinated or not, from next Sunday will have to present a covid molecular swab with a negative result, the Athens Ministry of Health announced, after the Greek press had spoken of limited obligation only to passengers arriving from the UK and Denmark.

Under the new provisions, people in transit in Greece for less than 48 hours will be exempted from the test. To be valid, the negative swab must be carried out within 48 hours prior to the trip.

News in sight also in France. The government plans to impose a molecular test for passengers arriving from the United Kingdom, where today there was a record of cases since the beginning of the pandemic with over 78 thousand new infections. This is what the broadcaster Bfmtv has learned from government sources.