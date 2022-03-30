It is alarm for the decline in covid buffers. The World Health Organization is “concerned about the recent significant reduction in Sars-CoV-2 tests by several member countries”. A decline that alarms the Geneva agency because in this way, the WHO warns in the latest weekly report on the trend of Covid-19 at a global level, “the data are progressively becoming less representative, less timely and less solid. This – warns l world health authority – inhibits our collective ability to track the virus “in its movements, to understand” how it is spreading and evolving “. All “information and analysis that remain critical to effectively end the acute phase of the pandemic”.

Not only. “The decrease in tests, unless it is done judiciously, as part of a strategy aimed at maintaining efficient surveillance where” viral circulation “is most impacting – specifies the WHO – can affect the ability of countries to identify “Covid” cases and allow their timely treatment or isolation “, as well as” implement other necessary control measures, with the consequent risk of a greater spread of Sars-CoV-2. This can “therefore” translate into an increase in hospitalizations and deaths “from Covid-19,” and in significant stresses on health systems, particularly in areas where “anti-contagion” measures have been revoked and where vaccination coverage is low “.

Finally, “the reduction in tests – the agency observes – affects the ability of countries to detect the emergence of” new variants of the pandemic coronavirus at an early stage, “compromising the efforts made in responding to the epidemic and its evolution.