Elda Leticia Gutierrez

Tamaulipas / 24.06.2021 14:14:59

The second dose against covid-19 will start this Monday, June 28 for people from 50 to 59 and pregnant women from the municipalities of Nuevo Laredo and Victoria.

The delegate of Federal Programs for Development in Tamaulipas, José Ramón Gómez Leal, made use of Facebook to announce the program that will be carried out for 5 days, and the locations where the biological will be applied.

In Ciudad Victoria, it has arranged 3 sites, while one will be under the Drive Thru modality.

In Nuevo Laredo, they have established 2 places on foot, and one through Drive Thru, in this case, only the brigade will be held from Monday to Thursday.

Gómez Leal, I urge you to comply with the documentation, in which you must present your past folio, with the first dose and have a new one that will be part of the record that the corresponding doses have been met.

Similarly, they must bring copies of the CURP and proof of address.

