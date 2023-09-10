Covid infections increase while we keep an eye on the Eris and Pirola variants with related symptoms, schools reopen, we return to the office. With the new rules and the stop to isolation for Covid positives, family doctors are grappling with patients’ requests for illness in a complex situation between certificates and absences. There are asymptomatic people who, no matter what tests they take, cannot miss work. Symptomatic patients who present themselves with a self-test, which is unofficial and therefore not valid for the family doctor, with problems that could arise with the INPS doctors in the event of a check-up visit.

Illustrating the scenario, which is starting to take shape for general practitioners already in these days of post-holiday recovery, is Silvestro Scotti, national secretary of Fimmg, the Federation of general practitioners, interviewed by Adnkronos Salute. Scenarios that make Scotti ask whether it is not the case to “put family doctors back in the position of carrying out confirmation swabs themselves on their patients”.

“Family doctors – explains Scotti – will have to face different situations: that of asymptomatic patients who, who have a certified swab or a ‘do it yourself’ test, cannot have a disease certificate, as it is no longer required for asymptomatic people there is no isolation and the doctor has no basis for evaluation, even more so if it is a self-swab. So they have to go to work. What will happen at that point? It is foreseeable – states the Fimmg leader – that, considering the difficulty of objectively evaluating the symptoms, there is a risk that everyone will profess to be symptomatic”.

“It’s another matter if I receive a symptomatic patient with a certified test: in this case there will be no problem, because in the diagnosis a certified Covid positivity can be described, and the doctor will evaluate the evolution of the symptoms for a duration that is no longer standardized on the first negative swab (as it was before) but on the disappearance of the symptoms” .

“If, however, the patient is symptomatic but has ‘only’ a self-diagnosis swab, the doctor will only be able to make a non-specific diagnosis – he explains – such as a respiratory syndrome of probable viral nature, possibly adding the wording ‘suspected Covid’ or inviting the patient to an official test if you want a certification indicating Covid certainty. However – Scotti points out – the diagnostic non-certainty, expressed in the absence of the certified swab, exposes the category of INPS tax doctors to finding themselves, in the event of a check-up, at risk of contagion. And to date there are no indications from the INPS on the certification procedures of family doctors nor on those of the check-ups of fiscal doctors, in light of the new provisions on isolation”.

Faced with all this, Scotti concludes by asking whether “also in view of the flu season, it would not perhaps be better to put general practitioners back in the position of carrying out confirmatory swabs on their patients. But the question is – he continues – who provides them to us “The health company? The INPS or we buy them. And then who pays for them: the citizen?”, he concludes.