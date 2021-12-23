Covid in Switzerland 11,451 new infections and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours, as well as 154 hospitalizations according to data from the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH). Last Thursday the infections were 11,070 cases, 33 deaths and 149 hospitalizations.

At the moment 670 people are in intensive care (689 last Thursday). Covid patients occupy 36.50% (34.50%) of the places available in intensive care, with an employment rate of 77.40% (80.40%). Over the last 24 hours, the results of 73,048 tests have been transmitted, with a positive rate of 15.7%, compared to 14.7% last week. The Omicron variant represents 14.7% of the cases examined in detail, last Thursday that percentage was only 2.1%. In the past fourteen days, the total number of infections is 120,135, or 1,379.38 per 100,000 population. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,227,378 cases of covid-19 and 11,730 deaths have been recorded.

In total, 66.98% of Swiss people have already received two doses of the vaccine. Among the population over 12, the share rises to 76.22%. In addition, 60.45% of people over 65 and 20.71% of the population received the so-called booster.