The indication for i returns testing people with Sars-CoV-2 symptoms who access healthcare facilities. This is provided for in the new circular 'Indications for carrying out the test diagnostics for Sars-CoV-2 foraccess and hospitalization in healthcare facilities', signed by the general director of Prevention of the Ministry of Health, Francesco Vaia. The goal is to expand and strengthen virus monitoring to track down all the respiratory diseases that are circulating.

In hospitals and RSAs“for people who present symptoms with a clinical picture compatible with Covid-19, thecarrying out diagnostic tests for Sars-CoV-2, influenza viruses, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), rhinovirus, parainfluenza viruses, adenovirus, metapneumovirus, bocavirus and other human coronaviruses different from Sars-CoV-2, as indicated by international bodies, WHO and ECDC”, we read in the circular that Adnkronos Salute was able to view.

“Following the circular note no. 27648 of 8 September 2023” and considering “the current clinical-epidemiological trend of the Sars-CoV-2 infection, it is believed It is essential that health facilities activate and strengthen increasingly broad epidemiological surveillance paths with the search for all microorganisms”. The circular “reaffirms the importance of strengthening the RespiVirNet surveillance system especially in the Regions that have not reached the population coverage expected last season; activate virological surveillance in the Regions where it is not yet present and that it be implemented in the Regions where it is present”.