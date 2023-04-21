While the WHO is preparing on May 20 to declare the end of the international pandemic emergency after more than three years, in Italy the indicators of the weekly monitoring by the ISS, examined this morning by the control room, show a jolt of the virus . In fact, the incidence of weekly infections per 100,000 inhabitants goes from 34 to 48 cases, while the occupancy rate of beds in medical wards goes from 3.8 to 4.5% and that of intensive care from 0.8 to 1%.

The Rt, on the other hand, decreased slightly from 0.97 to 0.93. However, the regions classified as high risk increased from 4 to 10: Abruzzo, Campania, Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Marche, Piedmont, Bolzano, Puglia, Sicily and Tuscany. Eleven are at moderate risk, none at low risk.

Despite this resurgence of infections, the meeting with the Ministry of Health to outline, in view of the deadline of April 30, the obligation to wear masks in hospital and Rsa expressed an orientation to leave the mask obligation only in wards with patients from May 1 fragile and where there is a high intensity of care. In addition, the swabs for those who are hospitalized or arrive in the emergency room will only be done for the symptomatic. The meeting was announced by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci who had spoken of “easing” the measures. A line confirmed today by the meeting with the experts. The masks, on the other hand, are destined to go down to outpatient clinics and analysis centres, waiting rooms and bars located inside hospitals.

«Today the epidemiological situation is different, variants that do not cause a serious disease continue to prevail. Therefore, there is no need for the mandatory use of masks, which have a more limited role than in the past. However, in the most fragile subjects (immunosuppressed, elderly) the mask is still very effective to allow protection of oneself. I therefore strongly suggest to those with health problems that cause a greater risk of infection to protect themselves with masks regardless of Covid, because the mask is a simple, low-cost tool that guarantees the result”. This was stated by the infectious disease specialist Marco Falcone, secretary of Simit, the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases, speaking on the easing of the obligation to wear masks in hospitals and Rsa announced by the Minister of Health. “I expect a relaxation of the measures, with the disappearance of the obligation to wear a mask, but we must continue to advise their use to fragile subjects – underlines Falcone – so that they protect themselves from serious complications that can be generated not only by Covid, but by any infectious microorganism”. A position that should be transcribed shortly in Schillaci’s new ordinance which will extend the obligation to wear a mask expiring on April 30 only in RSA and in hospital wards where the presence of fragile patients is greater. The masks, on the other hand, are destined to go down to outpatient clinics and analysis centres, waiting rooms and bars located inside hospitals.

The revision of the obligation to wear a mask in hospital, while maintaining it in wards where frail people are hospitalized and in intensive care, «is absolutely reasonable. But beyond the easing of the measures, it would be appropriate to leave the medical directors or department heads the opportunity to impose their use where they deem it necessary. Thus comments the president of the National Federation of Doctors’ Orders (Fnomceo), Filippo Anelli, on the orientation that emerged from the meeting with the Ministry of Health on the expiry of the obligation to wear a mask in health facilities on April 30, according to which the measure would be maintained in the presence of vulnerable patients.

«I believe that masks should always be used in all cases where there is a possibility of transmitting an infectious disease. It is a device that costs nothing and has proven efficacy». The health system, after the great shock of the pandemic, “now returns to ordinary management. This also means management that takes account of particular situations. We are doctors and if we realize that it is possible to start an outbreak, the “prescription” of the mask, by the medical director or the department manager, makes sense. This means leaving the possibility for doctors to intervene», adds Anelli. The same goes for Covid swabs, which ministry experts are oriented towards keeping in the hospital only in the presence of symptoms. “This is also reasonable. And here too, doctors must be free to use the tests as much and as best they deem. In short, it is necessary to give the doctor the opportunity to be a doctor, using all the tools and principals they deem necessary».

On a global level, however, the turning point will come on May 4, when the WHO emergency committee on Covid-19 will give a favorable opinion on the end of the pandemic state, which has already been included on the agenda of the meeting among the experts. Even if for the final decision we will have to wait a few more days, when the World Assembly of the WHO itself on the 20th of next month will say the final word on the international pandemic state of emergency. A decision that will obviously have a strong psychological impact on the populations, but also a practical one, given that with the end of the pandemic, the possibility for the World Health Organization to give binding indications for the containment of infections for individual states will also diminish. Even if both the WHO and the European ECDC will continue to recommend vaccination boosters for over 75 and frail patients. Perhaps downgrading the pandemic to the level of an “international public health emergency” such as monkeypox, which seems to have disappeared in Italy, and polio.

The only unknown factor capable of making the WHO retrace its steps is the “Arturo” variant, also a daughter of Omicron, which in India in one month generated a new wave, with 66,000 cases equal to a 497% increase compared to the past month. Here, the sequences of this new version of Covid can be counted on the fingers of the hands and as underlined by Gianni Rezza, director of prevention at the Ministry of Health only until 7 May, «in Italy the situation is completely under control from the point of view of infections, while the victims were 129, less than 20 a day, the same ones normally caused by the flu ».

However, ISS vigilance remains high on the “Arturo” variant, which in the Indian sub-continent has caused an increase in infections in children, even very young. Cases featuring a symptom rarely seen before with other Omicron family mutants. The eyes are mainly affected, with annoying complaints such as redness, burning and itching. Symptoms similar to an allergic conjunctivitis. Accompanied by high fever, cold and cough. But the road to the definitive exit from the era of obligations has already been traced.