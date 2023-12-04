Covid hospitalizations still growing in Italian hospitals. In one week the number of hospitalized patients increased by 25.3%. This is what emerges from the survey of sentinel hospitals belonging to Fiaso, the Federation of healthcare and hospital companies.

These are – we read in a Fiaso note – the vast majority of patients hospitalized in ordinary Covid departments. In fact, only 3% of the total hospitalized patients are in intensive care.

The data reveal once again how in hospitals only 26% are hospitalized ‘for Covid’, i.e. with respiratory and pulmonary syndromes, while 74% are hospitalized ‘with Covid’, i.e. they arrived at the hospital to treat other diseases, but found positive to the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.

“The numbers of the latest survey” in the Fiaso sentinel hospitals “confirm the growing trend” of Covid hospitalizations in Italy, underlines the president of Fiaso, Giovanni Migliore. “We are witnessing a greater circulation of the virus which impacts, albeit minimally, on hospitals, increasing hospitalizations. The average age of patients, however, remains high, equal to 76 years”, and “this highlights how Covid in this phase is dangerous especially for elderly people suffering from other pathologies that the virus contributes to aggravating”. “On the other hand – he highlights – the vaccination campaign still records very low participation” for the anti-Covid vaccine: “just over a million people have been vaccinated”.