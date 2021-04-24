The National Police in Manacor have arrested a man who infected 22 people with coronavirus, knowing that he was positive. The 22 included family and work contacts.

This is the first case of its kind in Mallorca since the pandemic started. It concerns a man who works in a place where food is sold to the public. In March, I have tested positive but did not tell anyone. He continued to work as if nothing had happened.

Other employees fell ill one by one. This meant that the business suffered financially. The virus was spread among family members, including baby. The man also went to a gym near to where he lives. Cases of coronavirus were detected there.

The police were notified that a large number of people who had been in contact with him had fallen ill. Officers discovered that this was not a mere accident. He was fully aware that he was putting others at risk and that he hadn’t isolated when he should have.

None of the 22 people have been seriously affected. However, the police note that many lives were put at risk and that this could have resulted in a fatal outcome. He has been charged with an offense causing injury – negligence in hiding the fact that he was positive meant that others fell ill and had to quarantine.