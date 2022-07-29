Covid, new crackdown on vitamin D-based supplements. This was announced by Nicola Magrini, general manager of the Italian drug agency Aifa, today in Rome during the presentation of the Osmed 2021 Report on the use of medicines in Italy. Based on a maxi study published yesterday in ‘The New England Journal of Medicine’, which shows that “on all parameters considered” vitamin D – Magrini summarized – it would be “devoid of useful effects“, the Dg believes” a revision of Note 96, which had already determined a more targeted use of this drug, is likely shortly, “producing” savings of several tens of millions a year. “Magrini also hopes for an” awareness campaign ” and “new closer work with the Regions on the area of ​​prescriptive appropriateness”, “one of the most important”. (continues)