Last year, in Italy, thanks to the use of antivirals, hospital admissions, intensive care admissions and deaths decreased in 20 weeks. This is confirmed by the update of the forecast study promoted by a team of health economists on the impact of an antiviral therapy (remdesivir) on healthcare costs and the capacity of intensive care, the data of which were illustrated during the 43rd congress of the Italian Pharmacy Society. hospital (Sifo) in Bologna.

“Last year – explains Alessandro Signorini, director of Health Economics Evaluation (Hee) Research Unit of the Saint Camillus International University of Health and Medical Sciences, who coordinated the study – we conducted a pharmaco-economic analysis on the reduction of access to therapy and deaths related to the use of remdesivir. Today we present the updated estimates up to September 2022. This second model also includes patients at high risk of progression to severe disease, who can now be treated with the drug The results indicate a reduction of 5 thousand hospitalizations, 1,500 visits to intensive care and 1,000 deaths, with a saving for the NHS of 51 million euros over a period of 20 weeks “.

The main message, according to Signorini, is that “beyond the savings and the clinical outcome, the cost-opportunity ratio must be considered: reducing hospitalizations for Covid-19 means avoiding specific pathways and saving additional resources related to facilities management, as well as improving the safety and health of the population “.

And the experiences gained in two years of Covid in Emilia-Romagna on the use of antivirals, in particular of remdesivir, the first therapy in the world to be authorized for the treatment of Covid-19, were at the center of the “Covid- 19: the profile of the patient two years after the start of the pandemic and the role of remdesivir in the treatment process “held at the last Sifo national congress.” Being a drug that blocks the replication of the virus – underlines Michele Bartoletti, Humanitas University Infectious Diseases Operating Unit Humanitas Research Hospital of Milan – if administered very early it can give the best of itself, it manages to reduce the rate of hospitalization and death from the disease especially in people who have a real risk of developing complications and the consequences for the infection “.

A focus was dedicated to populations that do not develop a good antibody response. “In this population – continues Bartoletti – we need to be much more careful, much more aggressive in treatment because the consequences of the disease can be very similar to those we saw at the beginning of the pandemic, with severe cases of pneumonia and therefore hospitalization and sometimes even unfortunately death “.

The symposium was also an opportunity to discuss best practice in Emilia-Romagna, clinical excellence and model for pandemic management: the Region has in fact constantly guaranteed the timely administration of anti-Covid drugs, thanks to the Hub & Spoke Network of the Center of regional reference antidotes active since 2011 and the work of nurses. “A model that works is a model that achieves the set objectives – remarks Brunella Quarta, referent for the regional reference center for antidotes Rer Uo Hospital pharmacy, UniFe hospital company -. That is, guaranteeing access to drugs against Covid in the shortest possible time. there were very few available ones, so guaranteeing timely access meant optimizing the therapeutic result and to achieve this goal the collaboration between the pharmacist representatives of the antidote network, which also managed the antiviral drugs, was fundamental: there were over 50 pharmacists who they managed the stocks of drugs in the pandemic period and still continue to manage them “.