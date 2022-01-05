Rome – The Omicron wave creates chaos in Serie A. Four games will not be played and Juve-Napoli for which there is the ok of the Neapolitan ASL will be staged with one of the two suitors decimated by positivity and quarantines. The championship that restarts from the second round on the day of the Befana with stadiums with reduced capacity and the obligation of ffp2 masks for the fans is dealing with the exponential increase in infections and the blocks of the health authorities. Serie A tries to hold its position in front of the offensive of the Omicron variant that invests players and staff but already loses the pieces.

And a Extraordinary Council of the Serie A League, convened in conference call, to assess the evolution of the situation on the championship in light of the emergency linked to the numerous positivity of players linked to Covid.

Tomorrow Atalanta-Turin, Fiorentina-Udinese, Salernitana-Venice and Bologna-Inter will certainly not be played, the first two for the block of the transfer of grenade and Friulians, the third for the quarantine imposed by the ASL which prompted the Campania to choose not to show up, not even with the youth teams. Stop also at Bologna-Inter, while Napoli got the green light to play the match with Juventus in Turin.

In a climate of growing uncertainty, between conflicting decisions of the ASL and concern of technicians and players, during the day there were also rumors about a possible new draconian squeeze on the championship, and not only on capacity.

Meanwhile after Serie B and Lega Pro, even the Amateurs have postponed the days, setting the resumption on January 23rd. The line of the League of A, on the other hand, is not to grant postponements to the teams that have asked for it. The eve of the restart passed between announcements of new positivity and some healing, but in the evening the ‘sentences’ of the health authorities arrived.

The Asl City of Turin, after having found a Covid outbreak in the team group, he blocked the grenades before leaving for Bergamo. The eight positives are in isolation, the whole group will go into quarantine for five days and therefore Toro will not be able to play even next Sunday’s home game with Fiorentina. Same decision was made a Udine, with the Friuli Centrale health authority which essentially prohibited Udinese from playing both the match against Fiorentina at the Franchi tomorrow, and the one against Sunday against Atalanta. In the end, the Salernitana announced that tomorrow afternoon he will not show up at the Arechi stadium for the match against Venice. The Campanians have eleven positives in the team group and the ASL of Salerno has put another 25 people in isolation. The club had asked Lega Serie A to postpone the match which was not agreed.

In Turin, on the other hand, the Juventus-Napoli program will be played. stone of the scandal in the last championship, which led first to the 3-0 defeat of the Azzurri and then to the overturning of the decision with the match that was played months later. Today the Neapolitan ASL allowed the Azzurri to leave even with the outbreak in place in the team group: but the close contacts that did not have Green pass (Zielinski, Lobotka, Rrhamani) went into quarantine. Similar cases for Verona, which with seven infected instead left regularly for La Spezia. The coaches try to get by putting in the best possible field but sometimes have different visions about the effects of the emergency. Josè Mourinho denies that we can speak of a “falsified championship”, given that even this season many teams have been missing several important players at the same time due to various injuries. The Portuguese, then, does not foresee problems for unvaccinated players: “We will respect the decisions of the government”. But in the meantime it seems that the only Giallorossi in that condition has decided to change his mind and undergo the treatment. Simone Inzaghi instead believes that this situation “is not good for football, it is difficult to prepare for matches”. “We need a clear rule – says Italian – defining the number of infected people beyond which the game cannot be played”.

Now the ball will go to the sports judge, who will have to decide whether to inflict defeats at the table to those who have not played: the precedent of Juve-Napoli leads to caution, and in the Lega di A it is already known that the dates for the recoveries of the teams not involved in Europe are there. As long as the Omicron wave doesn’t stretch too much.

