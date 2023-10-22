Conversation with the Minister of Labor and Social Policies Marina Calderone





Stop fines for doctors who worked “too much” during the Covid emergency. The intervention of the President of the Republic was decisive, Sergio Mattarella, who had a conversation with the Minister of Labor and Social Policies, Marina Calderone. A head doctor from the Bari Polyclinic addressed the Head of State with an open letter.

In particular, the National Labor Inspectorate suspended the proceedings on some doctors from the Bari Polyclinic, fined for working beyond the permitted limit during the pandemic period. The inspection action carried out is stated in a note from Ministry of Labourwas launched by the territorial inspectorate following reports made by an autonomous trade union association to complain about the lack of rest and the exceeding of the maximum working hours of medical staff during 2021.

The inspectorate will proceed, in the next few days, with further investigations to evaluate the cancellation of the sanctions imposed. This was announced by the Minister of Labor and Social Policies, Marina Calderone, who had a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic in the morning, Sergio Mattarella, to whom he reported on ongoing activities. Minister Calderone will also meet the president of the National Federation of Orders of Surgeons and Dentists, Filippo Anelli, on 24 October at the ministry.

“Common sense prevailed”, this is the first comment from the general director of the Bari Polyclinic, Giovanni Migliore to the news of the suspension of the labor inspectorate’s proceedings on some doctors at the Bari Polyclinic, fined for working beyond the permitted limit during the pandemic period. For the overall fine imposed by the inspectors, 27 thousand euros for the emergency room and around 16 thousand euros for surgeries, the Policlinico di Bari is also called upon to respond jointly with the doctors, which had already activated the legal office to challenge the provision .

“I thank the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, for the attention and sensitivity shown to the case raised by the director of our emergency room and Minister Marina Calderone who immediately took action. In recent years we have gone through one of the most difficult moments for public health in our country. We came out of this together, thanks to the tireless commitment of doctors, healthcare workers and the flexibility shown by management to adapt the organization of hospitals to the changing pandemic scenario.”

“These sanctions are absolutely unfair – added Migliore – we must deal with reality – today it is increasingly difficult to find staff willing to work in emergency rooms and there are recruitment difficulties in other departments too”.

“The alternative without the extraordinary contribution of doctors and healthcare personnel would immediately be to close beds and emergency rooms throughout the regional and national territory”, concluded Migliore.

———————

Published on the topic: Head doctor fined for Covid overtime, Ministry suspends the measure

Subscribe to the newsletter

