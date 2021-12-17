Covid, still a record of infections in the United Kingdom: over 93 thousand in 24 hours. Omicron cases double

The United Kingdom recorded a new all-time record of Covid-19 cases for the third consecutive day, while contagions of the new omicron variant continue to soar.

In the last 24 hours, new infections have been 93,045, after the 88,376 cases reported yesterday and 78,610 on Wednesday, while the daily cases of omicron have almost doubled from 1,691 to 3,201, for a total of 14,909 so far. Despite the so far small number of hospitalized for omicron, currently 65, the British authorities fear that the extremely rapid spread of the variant could still overwhelm the health system. Even if the proportion of critically ill were to be lower than for other variants, the ever-growing numbers could soon make the tide unmanageable. According to epidemiologist Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser of the United Kingdom’s Health Safety Agency (Ukhsa), with a doubling time of less than three days, and in some contexts two, the daily cases could be as high as one million. within the end of the month.

According to a study published yesterday by Imperial College London, the risk of reinfection for the omicron variant is 5.4 times higher than for the delta. According to the research, this implies that those who have already contracted Covid-19 could have only 19% protection from reinfection through omicron. “We find no evidence (…) that Omicron has a severity other than delta,” said the study, which analyzed people who tested positive for a molecular swab in England between 29 November and 11 December.