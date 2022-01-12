Rome – Block of the whole team if the number of positives is higher than 35% of the members of the athletes group; isolation for positives and continuous tests for 5 days for high-risk contacts, with the obligation to wear the Ffp2 if you do not participate in sports, regardless of the vaccination status. These are, as Ansa learns, the main elements of the draft of the new anti-Covid protocol brought by the Undersecretary for Sport, Valentina Vezzali, to the State-Regions Conference.

It is «a reasonable point of balance, to protect both the sports world and public health. This document will obviously be forwarded to the Technical Scientific Committee »said the Minister for Regional Affairs Mariastella Gelmini, speaking during the Conference. “In these days – continued Gelmini – some meetings and technical tables were held that saw the participation of the main federations and the various components of the sports world, to settle the question relating to the measures to be applied to the professional world, in order to ensure the continuation of championships, with clear and uniform rules applied by local health authorities. Downstream of these meetings it was reached an understanding on the document that has been transmitted to you “.

“Thanks to the teamwork with the ministers Gelmini and Speranza and with the president Fedriga, a document has been reached that provides for a uniform procedure for all the local health authorities and therefore guarantees the correct and regular running of the championships”, Vezzali said.

«We are in a phase that has concerns related to the regular dispute of the championships. The rules must be certain and interpreted unambiguously, and they will be in the coming days with a new Covid protocol “says the president of the Aic, Umberto Calcagno who spoke on Radio Marte then explained:” Serie B and Serie C have stopped but we cannot hide, however, stop the A is not to be underestimated. It is the engine of the movement and we must preserve it with the right attention that will produce the new protocol that will make us finish the championship with peace of mind ».

«My position has always been for health, because if there isn’t that, you can’t go back to work. But I seemed to understand that the season is so full of commitments between the league and the national team, so there would be no time to postpone the matches. Having a scary year of Covid (2020), we started again with a not very prudent density of commitments “said the former Inter president, Massimo Moratti, according to whom” the championship has many games in which few players played. days before, with many reservations, kids. All a bit distorted. The right interventions were not made. But I think of the good will to do many things that we have not been able to complete ».

