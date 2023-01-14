Covid-stars now push shingles

Given that i viruses and bacteria they exist and have always existed, one cannot fail to notice that there is a “suspicious” reappearance of alarm for old acquaintances, so to speak, of the human race.

But let’s rewind the tape. After the (un)appearance of the SARS-CoV-2 virus there have been several warnings about the danger of other viruses. For example, we all remember the exotic monkeypox virus from last summer.

It had just subsided aCovid wave when the Covid – stars alarmed the Italians about this new virus. It was hot, and the reference to monkeys recalled African and adventurous images, perhaps Tarzan and Cita and for a while there was a lot of talk about this simian virus.

Someone resorted to gloves because it was caught by contact. Naturally, a vaccine soon appeared – which someone did as well – and then only the name of monkeypox remained. The same fate had other unlikely pathologies that seem to peep out with suspicious cadence as soon as the tension on the main protagonist, namely on Covid, eases.

When, on the other hand, they are not new and old viruses, we return to “safe second-hand” and that is Covid itself.

Yesterday Massimo Andreoniesteemed ordinary at Tor Vergata and scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases, declared that there is a “important case” of increase in the two-year period 2012 – 22 of cases of Shingles (HZ), estimated at 10 to 20% and we certainly don’t question it. Andreoni we learned to know at the time of Covid and we remember him with his big white mustache and his substantially reassuring appearance.

HZ is the varicella virus that remains latent for decades in nerve cells and then reactivates under certain conditions, including stress and lowered immunity, leading to what the elderly know as “shingles ”.

For some months now, there has been a race for a vaccine in the Lazio Region which, for its part, is pushing as much as possible in this direction. Having said this, we cannot fail to note that the councilor for health in Lazio, Alessio D’Amato, is the candidate for president of the center – left in the next regional ones and is also in the front row for these vaccinations. Indeed, D’Amato owes his candidacy precisely to the media exposure he had on Covid and if we follow the Andreottian saying that “thinking badly is a sin but almost always one is right”, the conclusions are consequential. For him, the pandemic has been a media windfall.

We remember that Giuseppe Conte, political leader of the Five Starssaid he did not want to form an alliance with those -namely D’Amato- who were sentenced in the first instance by the Court of Auditors to return almost 300,000 euros for a regrettable affair which also had a criminal record for aggravated fraud against of the Lazio Region which was resolved only because it was prescribed.

But let’s get back to viruses.

The phenomenon is not only local but it is national. Every time Covid shows signs of slowing down, some Covid star pops up to give it a hand. It almost seems like you have to keep your fear level high at all times, regardless.

