Covid cases and deaths are growing. From June 24 to July 21, the number of infections increased by 30% and the number of deaths by 26% compared to the previous period (27 May – 23 June). This is what the latest Covid-19 epidemiological update from the World Health Organization (WHO) reveals. From 24 June to 21 July, 2,000 cases were identified 186 thousand new infections in 96 countries, over 23 thousand new hospitalizations and more than 600 new admissions to intensive care were reported. From the beginning of the pandemic until July 21, 2024, over 775 million cases of Covid have been confirmed worldwide and more than 7 million deaths.

The variant situation

“JN.1 is the most reported variant of concern (VOI), recorded in 135 countries and representing 25.7% of sequences. This is down from 30.2% in the previous period,” the report states, “while KP.3.1.1 and LB.1, the descendant lineages of JN.1, have shown increasing prevalence globally: representing 18.6% and 9.3% of sequences respectively in the week ending July 21.