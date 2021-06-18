“This will be the last weekend with the obligation” of the outdoor mask. This was announced by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaking in Barcelona at the Cercle d’Economia, where the intervention of Prime Minister Mario Draghi is expected within minutes.





Sanchez explained that on Thursday there will be an “extraordinary” government meeting in which he will propose to eliminate the obligation to wear a mask outdoors from June 26. Applause rose in the press where the media are following the event.