From Saturday in Spain, masks will no longer be worn outdoors, except when it is not possible to maintain a distance of 1.5 meters from others. However, people must always carry the mask with them, which must also be worn on public transport and in public places. “It is an extremely important decision made possible by the continuing decline in cases of contagion. It means that it will again be possible to see the smiles of the people”, said the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias after the meeting of the Council of Ministers in which he was the obligation is lifted. The weekly incidence of covid cases in Spain is now 43 cases per 100,000 people.





But we must not “let our guard down”, because the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus is still “circulating”. To say this on the sidelines of the European Council, in Brussels, is the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. “We are overcoming the pandemic in Spain and in Europe – continues Sanchez – the economy is also being revived, we will have public funds to reconvert and revive the Spanish economy. Now that vaccination is advancing and that the crisis is overcoming, we must ask political and territorial harmony. Now 32% of the population has a complete vaccination and more than 50% has received at least one dose of the vaccine “.

“I can reaffirm our commitment that before the summer ends – he continues – is to have 70% of the population vaccinated. We will remove the mask in open spaces: we are recovering normalcy because we are not letting our guard down. So I ask you not to lower your guard. the guard: we must be aware that the virus continues to circulate “.