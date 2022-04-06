The Spanish government announced this Wednesday that wearing a mask indoorsexcept in public transport or hospitals, will cease to be mandatory from April 20in another step to treat covid-19 as an endemic disease.

The Council of Ministers on April 19 will approve a decree “by virtue of which masks will no longer be mandatory in interior spaces” as of “April 20”, declared the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, at the end of a meeting with regional health officials in Toledo (center).

recommendation of responsible use, especially when there are crowds of people and when it comes to vulnerable people

According to the minister, the mask will no longer be mandatory indoors, except for “those spaces where there may be people with vulnerability: health centers, hospitals, social health centers -residences- and in transport.”

In the school environment, it will no longer be necessary to wear a mask, although teachers with vulnerability factors will be advised to put it on.

This measure, insistently demanded by some regions, such as Catalonia, is possible because “fortunately”, Spain has a “very high level of immunization” and an epidemiological situation “in a favorable context”, said the minister.

According to the latest official data on the pandemic, the incidence of cases in people over 60 years of age, the population considered to be the most vulnerable, continues to drop and stands at 426 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in fourteen days.

This way, Spain imitates other countries in which the mask is no longer mandatory indoors, but it will do so once Holy Week (April 10-17) is over, during which many Spaniards get together as a family and often travel.

The masks ceased to be mandatory outdoors since last February 10, after the decrease in the incidence after the sixth wave of coronavirus, which hit Spain in the months of December and January, largely due to the expansion of the omicron variant.

The use of the mask has always been highly respected in the country, which was even one of the few that made it mandatory to wear it outdoors again before Christmas, to deal with the contagious omicron variant.

The government also put an end to testing all suspected cases and their contacts, to privilege people over 60 years of age, immunosuppressed and pregnant women, as well as health system personnel or serious cases.

Spain has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with 92.5% of its population over 12 years of age fully immunized and more than half of its 47 million inhabitants even with the booster dose, without this issue having generated much debate in the country.

The country has registered 102,747 deaths from covid, according to official figures.

