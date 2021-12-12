South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has tested positive for Covid-19, but shows mild symptoms. This was announced by the presidency. “The president started feeling ill after leaving the state funeral in honor of former Vice President Frederik Willem de Klerk in Cape Town this morning,” the statement said.
“The vaccinated president is in self-isolation in Cape Town and has delegated all responsibilities to Vice President David Mabuza for next week,” he added.
