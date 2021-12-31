In South Africa, the peak of the fourth wave of infections from Covid-19 due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, initially identified right here, could be overcome and the government begins to remove the restrictions, starting with the night curfew. According to a government statement, reported by the BBC, although the new variant is highly transmissible, hospitalization rates have been lower than in previous waves and a marginal increase in deaths and cases and hospitalizations have decreased in almost all regions of the country. Calls for vaccination continue.

In the week that ended December 25, 89,781 infections were confirmed, compared to 127,753 in the previous one. Since the start of the pandemic, South Africa has reported around 3.5 million cases of Covid-19 and over 90,000 deaths.