Covid returns, masks ready in schools. “New monitoring needed”

Sometimes they come back. Covid is back in Italian newspapers and TV news. “Today the rise in cases does not allow many at the Ministry of Health to sleep peacefully. In particular, what is most worrying is a scenario with increasingly higher numbers”, writes Repubblica. “So much so that the principals, in the imminence of the opening of the schools, say they are ready to distribute the masks from previous years. It is possible that we will see a recovery, because the virus is much less violent but remains contagious and also because in this period, between returns to work and school, there will be many more citizens who will look for it with the official swabs, the counted ones”.



And what does the government do? Second Republic”he has no measures in mind, he is part of a government that has built a large part of its electoral campaign on “never again restrictions”. There is only one thing he focuses on, while he recommends attention and prudence but without alarmism: prevention. The anti-Covid vaccination will start next month and the ministry is preparing an important communication campaign to invite citizens at risk to protect themselves.”

“In recent weeks we have observed a resurgence in cases due to the emergence of new subvariants and the effects of the summer season, but the majority are mild infections, localized to the upper respiratory tract. The disease today, for healthy young adults, is clinically not relevant. On the contrary, in the frail, elderly and immunosuppressed, Covid remains a problem. It is on them that protection measures and prevention interventions must be aimed, first of all vaccination“. This was stated by Andrea Antinori, director of the Clinical Department of the INMI Spallanzani.

“With regard to the monitoring and interpretation of data, it would be desirable – for Antinori – to move to a system that rather than measuring new cases or incidence, which depict the trend of the disease in the general population, where the virus today does not causes problems, focus on cases admitted to hospital, on serious cases. Following the evolution of the pandemic, monitoring should now also focus not so much on the infection but on the disease. To characterize what is today the population at risk, and concentrate public health interventions on these people”.

