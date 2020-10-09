On Thursday, October 8, the US FBI announced the prevention of the abduction of the Governor of Michigan and the seizure of power in this state. All of these crimes were planned by a group of American citizens, whose dissatisfaction was caused by the harsh restrictive measures introduced Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer (caption photo) to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Seven of them have been charged.

The investigation continued for several months. First, the Michigan Police Department for Counter Terrorism took part in it, then the FBI got involved.

According to the newspaper New York Daily News, the group of conspirators was headed by a certain Adam Fox. In addition to him, charges were also brought against residents of Michigan and Delaware Ty Garbin, Caleb Franks, Daniel Harris, Brandon Caserta and Barry Croft.

The FBI wiretapped members of the group. Fox originally planned to attack the Capitol in the Michigan capital Lansing and take several high-ranking officials hostage, including Ms. Whitmer. “I need 200 people with Molotov cocktails!” Fox told his supporters in a telephone conversation June 14.

He called the governor a “tyrant” and accused him of violating the US Declaration of Independence. Fox considered measures to combat coronavirus a gross violation of civil liberties. He was especially outraged by the closure of gyms and gyms in the state.

In a conversation on July 27, Adam told the conspirators: “Grab this fucking governor! Grab this bitch! “

He later abandoned the plan to capture the Capitol. Fox suggested what he thought was a simpler plan. He intended to attack 49-year-old Whitmer in one of her country houses. The conspirators even established surveillance of the governor. They were willing to kill several police officers if required. The members of the group also tried to strengthen it by conducting campaign talks with their acquaintances and neighbors, who also expressed dissatisfaction with the actions of the authorities.

Finally, in August, Fox decided that the easiest way would be to ambush the road that Whitmare used to drive to work and then return home.

The FBI reported that a person from Fox’s inner circle played a significant role in preventing the seizure of power in the state and the kidnapping of the governor. Realizing the crime of the conspirators’ plans in time, he began to inform the police and the FBI about everything.

