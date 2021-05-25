by Editor •
A third of all the municipalities in the province haven’t had one case in the last two weeks. In fact, Granada has more towns like this than other provinces of Andalucía
Take the cases of Vélez de Benaudalla, Pedro Martínez, Chimeneas, Nevada and Galera who have registered zero cases in a fortnight and that is despite the lifting of the State of Alarm and unrestricted mobility within the region.
The city of Granada, on the other hand, has seen it contagion rate climb 31 points with a present contagion rate per 100,000 inhabitants of 291.9, which is above the provincial average at the moment.
Anyway, here are your contagion figures – we haven’t done one for a while, as you know, so we thought that such information wouldn’t go amiss today.
As alway, if you can’t find your town or village below, it is because it hasn’t had one case in the last 14 days.
|Municipality
|inhabitants
|Cases in 14 Days
|
Per 100,000
|Cured
|Deaths
|grenade
|919,168
|2,241
|
243.8
|79,477
|1,752
|Granada South
|148,993
|291
|
195.3
|6,669
|110
|Albuñol
|7,353
|26
|
353.6
|389
|5
|Almunecar
|25,927
|39
|
150.4
|997
|13
|Cadiar
|1,465
|1
|
68.3
|24
|0
|Gualchos
|5,190
|1
|
19.3
|245
|5
|Lanjarón
|3,530
|4
|
113.3
|130
|4
|Lentegí
|333
|1
|
300.3
|1
|0
|Molvízar
|2,772
|1
|
36.1
|79
|1
|Motril
|58.460
|144
|
246.3
|3,076
|42
|Orgiva
|5,784
|9
|
155.6
|287
|4
|Pampaneira
|317
|1
|
315.5
|9
|two
|Polopos
|1,722
|1
|
58.1
|49
|two
|Portugos
|368
|two
|
543.5
|3. 4
|0
|Salobrena
|12,513
|26
|
207.8
|435
|5
|Support
|264
|two
|
757.6
|fifteen
|0
|Sorvilán
|527
|two
|
379.5
|3. 4
|0
|Torrenueva Costa
|2,796
|4
|
143.1
|70
|two
|Ugíjar
|2,517
|27
|
1,072.7
|163
|5
|Northeast Granada
|97,710
|112
|
114.6
|7,919
|192
|Alamedilla
|569
|3
|
527.2
|77
|1
|Aldeire
|630
|1
|
158.7
|51
|two
|Asset
|20,430
|5
|
24.5
|1,541
|31
|Beas de Guadix
|329
|two
|
607.9
|19
|0
|Benalúa
|3,310
|7
|
211.5
|311
|14
|Benamaurel
|2,260
|5
|
221.2
|145
|two
|Caniles
|4,021
|two
|
49.7
|243
|9
|Castril
|2,020
|1
|
49.5
|137
|1
|Blame
|4,091
|fifteen
|
366.7
|213
|1
|Darro
|1,634
|1
|
61.2
|192
|3
|Phonelae
|978
|7
|
715.7
|65
|1
|Gor
|744
|1
|
134.4
|26
|two
|Gorafe
|383
|1
|
261.1
|fifteen
|1
|Guadix
|18,436
|36
|
195.3
|1,785
|46
|Huéscar
|7,195
|two
|
27.8
|764
|25
|Jerez del Marquesado
|955
|1
|
104.7
|60
|1
|Lanteira
|564
|1
|
177.3
|43
|1
|Marchal
|414
|two
|
483.1
|16
|two
|Orce
|1,185
|3
|
253.2
|76
|4
|Puebla de Don Fadrique
|2,238
|10
|
446.8
|255
|4
|Purullena
|2,306
|two
|
86.7
|2. 3. 4
|two
|Zalabí Valley
|2,105
|4
|
190.0
|142
|1
|Granada (district)
|240,363
|686
|
285.4
|24,483
|547
|Granada (capital)
|233,648
|682
|
291.9
|23,869
|541
|Huétor de Santillán
|1,882
|1
|
53.1
|165
|1
|Jun
|3,853
|3
|
77.9
|384
|3
|Metropolitan of Granada
|432,102
|1,148
|
265.7
|39,931
|885
|Albolote
|18,962
|40
|
210.9
|1,775
|24
|Alfacar
|5,488
|2. 3
|
419.1
|584
|10
|Algarinejo
|2,467
|8
|
324.3
|341
|fifteen
|Alhama de Granada
|5,867
|8
|
136.4
|376
|7
|Alhendin
|9,509
|22
|
231.4
|780
|13
|Armilla
|24,340
|54
|
221.9
|2,100
|39
|Atarfe
|18,960
|54
|
284.8
|1,688
|53
|Benalúa de las Villas
|1,054
|4
|
379.5
|101
|1
|Cajar
|5,205
|4
|
76.8
|430
|fifteen
|Calicasas
|638
|1
|
156.7
|42
|0
|Campotejar
|1,229
|7
|
569.6
|86
|3
|Cenes de la Vega
|8,153
|2. 3
|
282.1
|607
|12
|Chauchina
|5,552
|twenty
|
360.2
|720
|13
|Churriana de la Vega
|15,689
|67
|
427.1
|1,476
|35
|Cijuela
|3,415
|12
|
351.4
|341
|9
|Buds de la Vega
|2,007
|5
|
249.1
|242
|8
|Colomera
|1,302
|4
|
307.2
|218
|1
|Cullar Vega
|7,547
|fifteen
|
198.8
|732
|eleven
|Deiphontes
|2,600
|two
|
76.9
|239
|8
|Dilate
|2,092
|9
|
430.2
|123
|two
|Doubt
|327
|two
|
611.6
|12
|0
|Durcal
|7,111
|14
|
196.9
|612
|9
|Scan
|791
|two
|
252.8
|97
|4
|Cowboys font
|4,384
|4
|
91.2
|622
|12
|Gabias (Las)
|21,543
|65
|
301.7
|1,861
|22
|Gójar
|5,909
|twenty
|
338.5
|426
|3
|Guadahortuna
|1,872
|10
|
534.2
|120
|two
|Güéjar Sierra
|2,857
|5
|
175.0
|217
|7
|Güevéjar
|2,640
|7
|
265.2
|178
|4
|Huetor Tájar
|10,399
|27
|
259.6
|974
|25
|Huetor Vega
|12,035
|2. 3
|
191.1
|1,166
|eleven
|Illora
|10,065
|two
|
19.9
|1,121
|27
|Iznalloz
|5,120
|7
|
136.7
|625
|26
|Láchar
|3,513
|13
|
370.1
|400
|14
|Loja
|20,419
|58
|
284.0
|2,097
|54
|Malahá (The)
|1,784
|fifteen
|
840.8
|145
|two
|Maracena
|22,306
|86
|
385.5
|1,979
|Four. Five
|Moclin
|3,622
|3
|
82.8
|312
|eleven
|Monachil
|8,007
|19
|
237.3
|626
|6
|Montefrio
|5,313
|30
|
564.7
|448
|fifteen
|Montejícar
|2,110
|4
|
189.6
|192
|6
|Montillana
|1,129
|1
|
88.6
|116
|two
|Moraleda de Zafayona
|3,117
|14
|
449.1
|232
|9
|Niguelas
|1,185
|two
|
168.8
|76
|two
|Nivar
|1,036
|3
|
289.6
|78
|0
|Ogíjares
|14,348
|57
|
397.3
|1,414
|29
|Villa of Otura
|6,982
|16
|
229.2
|546
|10
|Padul
|8,694
|13
|
149.5
|835
|12
|Dangers
|11,492
|3. 4
|
295.9
|1,415
|48
|Pinos Genil
|1,490
|12
|
805.4
|97
|two
|Bridge Pines
|9,894
|59
|
596.3
|1,058
|33
|Pulianas
|5,466
|14
|
256.1
|596
|3
|Quentar
|947
|5
|
528.0
|60
|two
|to Salt
|2,621
|16
|
610.5
|244
|two
|Santa Cruz del Comercio
|531
|two
|
376.6
|71
|1
|Santa Fe
|15,222
|2. 3
|
151.1
|1,532
|55
|Valderrubio
|2,066
|4
|
193.6
|208
|two
|Valley (The)
|907
|1
|
110.3
|54
|3
|Vegas del Genil
|11,432
|2. 3
|
201.2
|931
|22
|Villanueva Mesía
|2,021
|4
|
197.9
|184
|4
|Víznar
|993
|4
|
402.8
|62
|1
|Zafarraya
|2,120
|1
|
47.2
|106
|0
|Zagra
|885
|two
|
226.0
|81
|two
|Zubia (The)
|19,330
|40
|
206.9
|1,821
|35
(News: Granada, Andalucia)
.
