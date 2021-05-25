A third of all the municipalities in the province haven’t had one case in the last two weeks. In fact, Granada has more towns like this than other provinces of Andalucía

Take the cases of Vélez de Benaudalla, Pedro Martínez, Chimeneas, Nevada and Galera who have registered zero cases in a fortnight and that is despite the lifting of the State of Alarm and unrestricted mobility within the region.

The city of Granada, on the other hand, has seen it contagion rate climb 31 points with a present contagion rate per 100,000 inhabitants of 291.9, which is above the provincial average at the moment.

Anyway, here are your contagion figures – we haven’t done one for a while, as you know, so we thought that such information wouldn’t go amiss today.

As alway, if you can’t find your town or village below, it is because it hasn’t had one case in the last 14 days.

Municipality inhabitants Cases in 14 Days Per 100,000 Cured Deaths grenade 919,168 2,241 243.8 79,477 1,752 Granada South 148,993 291 195.3 6,669 110 Albuñol 7,353 26 353.6 389 5 Almunecar 25,927 39 150.4 997 13 Cadiar 1,465 1 68.3 24 0 Gualchos 5,190 1 19.3 245 5 Lanjarón 3,530 4 113.3 130 4 Lentegí 333 1 300.3 1 0 Molvízar 2,772 1 36.1 79 1 Motril 58.460 144 246.3 3,076 42 Orgiva 5,784 9 155.6 287 4 Pampaneira 317 1 315.5 9 two Polopos 1,722 1 58.1 49 two Portugos 368 two 543.5 3. 4 0 Salobrena 12,513 26 207.8 435 5 Support 264 two 757.6 fifteen 0 Sorvilán 527 two 379.5 3. 4 0 Torrenueva Costa 2,796 4 143.1 70 two Ugíjar 2,517 27 1,072.7 163 5 Northeast Granada 97,710 112 114.6 7,919 192 Alamedilla 569 3 527.2 77 1 Aldeire 630 1 158.7 51 two Asset 20,430 5 24.5 1,541 31 Beas de Guadix 329 two 607.9 19 0 Benalúa 3,310 7 211.5 311 14 Benamaurel 2,260 5 221.2 145 two Caniles 4,021 two 49.7 243 9 Castril 2,020 1 49.5 137 1 Blame 4,091 fifteen 366.7 213 1 Darro 1,634 1 61.2 192 3 Phonelae 978 7 715.7 65 1 Gor 744 1 134.4 26 two Gorafe 383 1 261.1 fifteen 1 Guadix 18,436 36 195.3 1,785 46 Huéscar 7,195 two 27.8 764 25 Jerez del Marquesado 955 1 104.7 60 1 Lanteira 564 1 177.3 43 1 Marchal 414 two 483.1 16 two Orce 1,185 3 253.2 76 4 Puebla de Don Fadrique 2,238 10 446.8 255 4 Purullena 2,306 two 86.7 2. 3. 4 two Zalabí Valley 2,105 4 190.0 142 1 Granada (district) 240,363 686 285.4 24,483 547 Granada (capital) 233,648 682 291.9 23,869 541 Huétor de Santillán 1,882 1 53.1 165 1 Jun 3,853 3 77.9 384 3 Metropolitan of Granada 432,102 1,148 265.7 39,931 885 Albolote 18,962 40 210.9 1,775 24 Alfacar 5,488 2. 3 419.1 584 10 Algarinejo 2,467 8 324.3 341 fifteen Alhama de Granada 5,867 8 136.4 376 7 Alhendin 9,509 22 231.4 780 13 Armilla 24,340 54 221.9 2,100 39 Atarfe 18,960 54 284.8 1,688 53 Benalúa de las Villas 1,054 4 379.5 101 1 Cajar 5,205 4 76.8 430 fifteen Calicasas 638 1 156.7 42 0 Campotejar 1,229 7 569.6 86 3 Cenes de la Vega 8,153 2. 3 282.1 607 12 Chauchina 5,552 twenty 360.2 720 13 Churriana de la Vega 15,689 67 427.1 1,476 35 Cijuela 3,415 12 351.4 341 9 Buds de la Vega 2,007 5 249.1 242 8 Colomera 1,302 4 307.2 218 1 Cullar Vega 7,547 fifteen 198.8 732 eleven Deiphontes 2,600 two 76.9 239 8 Dilate 2,092 9 430.2 123 two Doubt 327 two 611.6 12 0 Durcal 7,111 14 196.9 612 9 Scan 791 two 252.8 97 4 Cowboys font 4,384 4 91.2 622 12 Gabias (Las) 21,543 65 301.7 1,861 22 Gójar 5,909 twenty 338.5 426 3 Guadahortuna 1,872 10 534.2 120 two Güéjar Sierra 2,857 5 175.0 217 7 Güevéjar 2,640 7 265.2 178 4 Huetor Tájar 10,399 27 259.6 974 25 Huetor Vega 12,035 2. 3 191.1 1,166 eleven Illora 10,065 two 19.9 1,121 27 Iznalloz 5,120 7 136.7 625 26 Láchar 3,513 13 370.1 400 14 Loja 20,419 58 284.0 2,097 54 Malahá (The) 1,784 fifteen 840.8 145 two Maracena 22,306 86 385.5 1,979 Four. Five Moclin 3,622 3 82.8 312 eleven Monachil 8,007 19 237.3 626 6 Montefrio 5,313 30 564.7 448 fifteen Montejícar 2,110 4 189.6 192 6 Montillana 1,129 1 88.6 116 two Moraleda de Zafayona 3,117 14 449.1 232 9 Niguelas 1,185 two 168.8 76 two Nivar 1,036 3 289.6 78 0 Ogíjares 14,348 57 397.3 1,414 29 Villa of Otura 6,982 16 229.2 546 10 Padul 8,694 13 149.5 835 12 Dangers 11,492 3. 4 295.9 1,415 48 Pinos Genil 1,490 12 805.4 97 two Bridge Pines 9,894 59 596.3 1,058 33 Pulianas 5,466 14 256.1 596 3 Quentar 947 5 528.0 60 two to Salt 2,621 16 610.5 244 two Santa Cruz del Comercio 531 two 376.6 71 1 Santa Fe 15,222 2. 3 151.1 1,532 55 Valderrubio 2,066 4 193.6 208 two Valley (The) 907 1 110.3 54 3 Vegas del Genil 11,432 2. 3 201.2 931 22 Villanueva Mesía 2,021 4 197.9 184 4 Víznar 993 4 402.8 62 1 Zafarraya 2,120 1 47.2 106 0 Zagra 885 two 226.0 81 two Zubia (The) 19,330 40 206.9 1,821 35

(News: Granada, Andalucia)