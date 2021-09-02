Voice of the duo “The Chameleonz”, in a few months he would become a father for the first time

Marcus Birks, leader of “The Chameleonz” and convinced No Vax did not make it. He left last Friday to the Royal Stoke University Hospital, where he was hospitalized due to Covid.

He would become a father with his wife Elisabeth Lawrence, who in a few months will give birth to their first child.

What appeared to be flu in early August turned out to be the most feared infection, SARS-CoV-2, and subsequent respiratory crises necessitated his entry into intensive care.

At the hospital Birks had changed his mind about vaccines, as he told the BBC: “I was a bit ignorant,” he admitted, before making an appeal for the immunization campaign: “If you are not sick, you don’t think you you will get sick. Not breathing enough – he testified in his last message – is the scariest thing in the world. Get the vaccine, I’ll tell my family and anyone I see. ‘

He was “my best friend, my soul mate,” wrote his wife in a moving post on Instagram. “I will tell our son that he would have been the best father he could wish for.”