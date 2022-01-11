Covid and infections in Italy, what weight on health? “Health at this time is almost paralyzed, it is in great trouble, due to the many absences of the staff – for infections, isolation and quarantines – and for the consequent postponed services. Ordinary activities slowed down significantly. This means delaying diagnosis, surgery and worsening the health of the population. Right now we have more damage to health from activities not done than directly from Covid“. It is the alarm cry of Carlo Signorelli, professor of Hygiene and Public Health at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan who points out that in some departments there are even 10% fewer staff.

“In health care, the car is running badly due to the many infections – he explains to Adnkronos Salute – but other essential services are also in trouble. Today the Covid problem is not so much linked to serious cases as to the spread of infections which is decimating the staff in essential services, with trains that do not go, banks that do not open, the hospital is struggling “.