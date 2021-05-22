The pandemic delivers hundreds of painful stories every day. Andressa Josefa dos Santos He was 25 years old and lived in Santos, Brazil. Intubated with Covid since May 10 after undergoing an emergency delivery, she died of complications from the disease without knowing her daughter. The young woman was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in Santos, São Paulo state.

As reported Or Balloon, Andressa’s family had mobilized on social networks in search of blood donations, after she also had anemia.

“My sister was a warrior, she fought to the end, but God has a purpose in our life, and today her trajectory ends here on Earth, at the age of 25. We do not understand, her body is gone, but she lives. with us forever in our hearts, and her beautiful and warrior daughter, Anna Clara “said her sister, Daiane Josefa dos Santos, 22.

Andressa was admitted to the hospital on May 2 due to fatigue and shortness of breath.

Andressa had the first symptoms of the disease on April 25 and began treatment against Covid-19. He was admitted to the hospital on May 2 due to fatigue and shortness of breath. The young woman did not have any comorbidity, but it worsened, which made her face an emergency delivery. The baby was born at 7 months and had to go to the neonatal ICU.

According to Andressa’s boyfriend and the girl’s father, the businessman Gilberto dos Santos Neto, said that during the delivery she needed to be intubated quickly and did not have the opportunity to meet her daughter.

The outlook for the young mother was complex: she also had impaired kidney function, requiring dialysis, as well as an infection. After almost three weeks of hospitalization, he did not resist. Relatives paid tribute to the young woman on social networks.

“Andressa has always represented the good side of people. She made us believe that evil does not exist. She was a companion, excited, happy, and without a doubt she would have been a great mother,” laments Gilberto.

Family members confirmed to Globo 1 that the girl has already left the Intensive Care Unit, tested negative for Covid-19 and was sent to the room. Family members join forces to cope with the pain and take care of the girl as soon as she is discharged.

“The last few days have been full of anguish and suffering, but also full of love. Andressa not only leaves us the memory of her innocence, charisma and complicity. She also leaves us a part of her, which is called Anna Clara ”, concludes Gilberto, the husband.

