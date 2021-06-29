Despite the State of Mexico registers a hospital occupancy of 12.8 percent, in medical units focused on the care of patients with covid-19, Seven hospitals are already reported with 100 percent occupancy in their general beds.

According to official data published on the coronavirus.gob.mx platform in the entity, at least seven hospitals, mostly located in the Valley of Mexico, report a 100 percent occupancy in their general beds, all of them belonging to the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS). Among these medical units are:

General Hospital of Zone No. 98, in Coacalco.

No. 53 of Los Reyes La Paz.

No. 197 of Texcoco.

No. 71 of Chalco.

Regional General Hospital “Gustavo Baz”, in Tlalnepantla.

In the case of the Toluca Valley, those who They also report 100 percent occupancy are:

General Hospital of Zone No.220 of Toluca.

General Hospital No.251 of Metepec.

Regarding the hospital occupancy indicator in areas with fan availability, two medical units already report 100 percent, among them are:

Hospital for the Child, in Toluca.

General Hospital of the “La Quebrada” Zone, in Cuautitlán Izcalli.

This is how the pandemic figures go in Edomex

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health of the State of Mexico reported in its nightly report that until this Monday there are 581 patients who are cared for in Mexican hospitals Y one thousand 174 in other entitiesfurthermore, unfortunately 27 thousand 497 Mexicans have died.

At 8:00 p.m., the Secretary of Health of the State of Mexico reported that 95 thousand 943 people have overcome the covid-19 and received their health discharge, so in general add 160 thousand 249 confirmed cases in the entity.

The agency detailed that 35,054 people are in home security and epidemiological surveillance, 23 thousand 597 are suspected cases Y 197 thousand 028 have tested negative to the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Don’t let your guard down!

Faced with this scenario, he urged the population not to reject measures to mitigate the contagion of this disease, because with the responsible action of society it will be possible to prevent an increase in the number of cases, so reiterated the call to continue with the correct use of the mask, maintain a healthy distance, do not go to crowded places and wash hands frequently.

Finally the agency recalled that line 800 900 3200 continues in operation so that the population has reliable information on covid-19, guidance if they have symptoms of respiratory diseases and, if needed, receive timely care, as well as psychological support.

KVS

