With the return to routines and the outbreaks of coronavirus which are happening in Spain, many are those that are already searching for a take a look at to know if they’ve or have handed the an infection. The curiosity to know whether or not or not they’ve been contaminated once they return from their holidays and earlier than going again to work.

Because the months have handed because the begin of the pandemic, many exams have been created all over the world. There are even many corporations which are already testing their staff, who return to their positions in a staggered method. And it’s that we’re already aware of speaking about PCR or serological exams, however do we actually know the distinction between the 2 exams?

Till the tip of the state of alarm, to hold out a take a look at in Spain a prescription was obligatory indicating that this individual ought to take a take a look at after contact with the coronavirus. Since then, steady testing has been accomplished with out the necessity for that prescription, being extra frequent the PCR in case of going to well being facilities – within the case of small teams reminiscent of folks with signs, personnel within the entrance line of battle or individuals who have had contact with the virus.

However this has not been the one approach to take a take a look at in these months. And it’s that non-public clinics and facilities have develop into nearly the one approach to take a take a look at if you don’t belong to one of many teams that may undergo public well being. An choice that many have chosen, as a consequence of curiosity and worry of infecting associates or household, even being some exams that got here to round 100 euros.

A number of months later, serological exams have made their manner into our society. A very totally different take a look at from PCR: far more accessible, with out the necessity to go to a medical heart and with nearly rapid outcomes.

What’s the distinction between a serological take a look at and a PCR?

PCR stands for a course of generally known as a polymerase chain response. They’re exams that, By nasopharyngeal samples taken from the affected person, it’s doable to know if that individual is constructive or not. These PCR exams can solely be carried out by healthcare personnel and have disadvantages within the period of the outcomes. As well as, they will go as much as 4 hours earlier than understanding the take a look at consequence.

Serological exams have develop into the best choice to detect the incidence of the virus in our nation. Since this Wednesday, many academics are already passing these exams earlier than returning to varsities, though the information to take into consideration, is that this sort of take a look at doesn’t serve to detect asymptomatic sufferers or those that are within the first part of an infection, that’s, they’re within the first week of the illness.

On this case, the serological take a look at is carried out by a blood pattern. A drop that’s deposited on a take a look at strip and that offers outcomes on a fork in 10 and quarter-hour. However, not like PCR, this sort of take a look at doesn’t detect if the individual has the virus, if not, it exhibits the antibodies that our system has generated to defend itself in opposition to the coronavirus and go the illness. Moreover, this take a look at can current as much as 4 doable outcomes based mostly on immunoglobulins IgM and IgG.

Reliability and costs of serological exams

This previous July, The Increased Council for Scientific Analysis (CSIC) offered its ‘Elisa equipment’, which has a 98% reliability in its outcomes and that put an finish to the poor reliability of the primary coronavirus serological exams. Regardless of this excessive proportion of CSIC exams, there are presently many different manufacturers that may already be bought in a straightforward search on the web and whose reliability could be in query.

The costs of those serological exams have a price that may be round between 30 and even 80 euros relying on every model.