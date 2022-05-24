This is a truly moving story featuring a deaf and blind dog and its human grandfather. The two, unfortunately, had to living apart for a whole yearbecause of Covid pandemic which has kept people (and animals) away for too long. When the two met again, however, the big dog immediately recognized the man. And it was a great party.

Bitsy is the dog Hayden Krystal brought home 5 years ago. Steve, her father, was very worried about that adoption. The dog, who was only 5 weeks old, in fact, was deaf and blind. But in a short time the man changed his mind and became impressively fond of Bitsy.

The first thing she did when I took her home was to go straight to the plate of food and eat until she passed out.

Bitsy was a strong and brave little dog, full of energy. She didn’t need any help, as Steve had assumed after learning about his health condition. She knew how to get by on her own. And with her human mother he traveled all over the United States, also hiking, canoeing, skateboarding with her.

Bitsy is the sweetest, most loving and most loyal dog in the world. She is bold and sassy and loves adventure!

Deaf and blind dog finds grandfather Steve after a year and it is immediately a party

Steve Hayden immediately loved that dog and the two always spent a lot of time together. Unfortunately, Covid restrictions have kept them away for too long. But after a year the family was able to hug again. Steve was worried that Bitsy wouldn’t recognize him. But he didn’t have to fear anything.