The Senate gave the green light to the Covid Commission with 94 yes to 64 and no. In addition to the majority, Italia Viva is also in favor. “The pandemic was not an event like the others, asking for the truth is not going against the Constitution or the other political party but the attempt to learn for the future. We asked for the Commission in 2020, made a petition in 2021 with thousands of signatures, raised the issue in the 2022 electoral campaign and we consistently voted in favor in the Chamber. We vote in favor”, said Matteo Renzi in his explanations of vote.

"We cured the obsession with Conte by sending Conte home for Draghi. We have another obsession, telling the truth to the Italians. We do it in the Senate, openly", he added with a jab at the president of the M5S, Giuseppe Conte, prime minister during the pandemic. At the time, Renzi recalled, institutional communication also passed through the social channels of the Grillino leader. "Is it right that the political communication of Palazzo Chigi, a serious matter, in the moment of maximum tension, with all of Italy closed at home, should pass through the personal page of the political leader and not through the institutional channels?", asked Renzi. "From this proprietary way someone gained a political advantage that continues to this day. Giving rules of institutional decency in political communication, which Conte and Casalino lacked, is a matter of institutional ethics", he continued.

Action’s position, expressed by Marco Lombardo, is different. “Azione has always supported the measures taken to contain the pandemic but has always been staunchly in opposition to the Conte II government. Today an instrumental settling of scores took place in the Senate: this is why we voted against the establishment of a committee investigation into Covid, wanted only for political revenge. In the face of doctors, nurses and all those who in that period we called angels”, Lombardo said in the courtroom with Carlo Calenda at his side.

For the Democratic Party, “the truth is that those who want the commission of inquiry into Covid are the same ones who then thought that anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists were on the right side of history. And now they want to use the commission as a cudgel for purely political reasons Since February 23, 2020 we have passed 14 emergency decrees. I remember that the right has always voted against. It voted against the refreshments. Refreshments and social safety nets that have reached everyone. The regions? They asked us to find respirators and masks that they weren’t there and that they didn’t have”, said the president of the senators of the Democratic Party Francesco Boccia.

“Because the wild privatization of healthcare had dismantled local prevention and there were no individual protection tools. Even in rich Lombardy, indicated as a model”, he added.

“The government has always been in daily contact with the regions. Always, for three and a half months. But we defended the right to health, even against the legitimate reasons of the economy. We asked to close while the right asked to open everything And it would be political profiteering to exploit the pain of the victims’ relatives”, underlined Boccia.

“And having questioned, on the part of the right, many of the personalities who led important services, offices and instances in that period, I am thinking of scientists, doctors, technicians, the Civil Protection, was a low propaganda operation, because it humiliated the thousands of people who have served the State with honor,” he concluded.