“Today Covid is no longer an emergency but we must not let our guard down, especially for the fragile patients we represent. There are new drugs such as monoclonals and antivirals that have helped immunosuppressed patients a lot during this time but the pandemic has taught us that an unexpected virus could arrive at any moment. We must therefore continue to have a minimum level of protection with hand washing and a mask in crowded places, at least for us who are fragile”. This was stated by Alessandro Segato, president of AIP Associazione Immunodeficienze Primitive, on the sidelines of the event “From the pandemic to the New Normal, between Covid and Long Covid, organized by HC Training in Rome at the Adnkronos Information Building.