“I don’t deny I’m worried about going back” to school. So at Adnkronos Health Massimo Galli, former director of Infectious Diseases at the Sacco hospital in Milan. “The word Dad is now a bad word, no one wants to go back – he says – it is necessary, however, that we take into consideration what can be done to reopen the school safely in this phase of the pandemic. And above all that we start a great vaccination campaign for the little ones. And if this takes away a week or 15 days of lessons, which can be recovered later, it is not a tragedy. I do not deny that I am worried about going back to the classrooms “.

Read also

“Children and young people are vaccinated very little, they become very infected. It is difficult to say, therefore, that the problem does not exist. There is. And it must be faced and considered”, underlines Galli, who is not optimistic. “It seems to me that the political forces in the Government do not want to consider a possible postponement of the reopening. Everyone will take responsibility – he says – I have been raising this prospect for a few days now because I think it is not a bad idea to try to reduce the risks of the resumption of the school as a further dissemination of a variant that certainly would not need to be helped to spread “.