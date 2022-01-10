On the school “decisions are not being made on the basis of scientific evidence. In this way the pandemic will not stop”. So to the Messaggero professor Walter Ricciardi, consultant of the Ministry of Health and full professor of Hygiene at the Catholic University of Rome, according to whom “schools will close de facto, because remote teaching will start with infections in the classroom”. “There is not only a problem of reopening. Overall, the measures taken are not based on the scientific evidence to which we wanted to derogate. And this is dangerous. The situation is explosive. With Omicron we cannot afford to circulate false negatives. The obligation of the Super green pass, obtained only with the vaccine or with the overcoming of the infection, had to be applied to all activities. All of them. And the vaccination obligation only for the over 50s is not enough “, he adds .

