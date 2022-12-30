After the circular issued by the Ministry of Health “Interventions in place for the management of the circulation of SarsCoV2 in the 2022-23 winter season” which warns the country in view of “a winter in which an increased welfare impact attributable to various acute respiratory diseases, first of all the flu, and the possible circulation of new variants of SarsCoV2”, Minister Orazio Schillaci wanted to reassure citizens.

“So far we are absolutely calm because all the sampled cases show that they are all variants of Omicron already present on the national territory,” he said, noting how the ISS weekly data demonstrate a decrease in new cases and also in the number of hospitalized patients or in intensive care.

In the country, attention is being paid to the increase in infections in China and in particular to the Gryphon variant, but at the moment there is nothing to worry about. “We are following the weekly bulletin of the ISS – Schillaci explained – therefore we follow the incidence and the data, where the incidence increases we will recommend the use of the mask indoors. But today we are not in this situation”.

If the contagion were to spread again with capillarity, as at the time of the first lockdown, the ministry circular hypothesized the return of masks indoors, as well as smart working for civil servants and a ban on gatherings.

An intensification of the fourth doses of the anti-Covid vaccine and an additional dose for some risk categories is also expected. However, it would not be a question of obligations: “We are to advise – specified the minister – we focus on the responsibility of citizens. I hope there is no longer a situation like that of 3 years ago, thanks to vaccines we are in a completely different situation ”.

As of December 4, there was a 4% increase in cases compared to the previous week, while the mortality rate continued to decrease: both the indicators of occupation in the medical area and in the intensive care unit currently remain stable.