“An inefficient allocation” of public spending, with an excess of purchases of anti-Covid vaccines in a context of declining demand, “besides representing a waste in itself, would be difficult to understand” by citizens and would risk “paradoxically generating a sense of disaffection towards future vaccination campaigns. I consider it necessary to renegotiate contracts with pharmaceutical companies” for the supply of anti-Covid vaccines “still unexecuted or only partially implemented”. The Minister of Health says so Horace Schillacispeaking in the Health Council in Brussels, underlining however that the centralized action carried out by the Commission to purchase vaccines in the acute phase of the pandemic has allowed Europe to return to an “acceptable normality”.

Read also