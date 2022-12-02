“The State to request the fines could cost more than what could then result from it”. Thus the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, speaking on ‘Radio anch’io’ on Rai Radio 1, commented on the pronouncement of the Consulta which rejected the appeals of the no vax, judging the choice made at the time on the anti-vaccination obligation legitimate. Covid.

The issue of fines” to those who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 “essentially concerns the Mef”, the Ministry of Economy and Finance, “and it seems to me that in this regard there is a parliamentary initiative, an amendment – he underlined – I simply want to remind you that in Europe only two states had introduced fines, which are Austria and Greece”, but “in reality none of these two states that had introduced fines for those who did not get vaccinated then actually went to collection”.