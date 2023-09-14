In 15 days we will have new vaccines against Covid.



Thus the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, on the sidelines of the event in the Chamber ‘Natality: work in progress’, answering journalists’ questions. “On the possibility that the anti-Covid vaccine will be offered to everyone for free “we haven’t thought about it yet”.

Regarding the Covid risk in schools, Schillaci says: “We are very calm, we are working with the Ministry of Education to reassure everyone.” “There has perhaps been exaggerated alarmism on this topic” he concludes.