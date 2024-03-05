«Following the approval of the decree-law of 26 February in the Council of Ministers, I consider it useful to clarify that the Government has no intention of adhering to the so-called 'global green pass' of the WHO. When converting the decree-law, an amendment will be presented to reformulate the text and bring the rule back to the PNRR objectives in terms of health, starting from the full operation of the electronic health record”. This is what the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, says, referring to the international health certificate modeled on the EU Covid digital certificate.



What is the Global Green Pass

The 'Global Green Pass', a document for sharing data on vaccination certification at an international level, was born from an agreement between the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Union last June. The objective is to develop, starting from the model used for Covid, a system to be used in other cases, such as, for example, the digitalisation of the international vaccination or prophylaxis certificate. The instrument – which Italy does not adhere to, as stated by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci – would not put at risk, as the WHO has assured, privacy and personal health data. Membership of the WHO global digital health certification network “is voluntary for EU member states”. The administrative agreement signed by the Commission and the WHO, in fact, “is not binding” for “the two organizations”. Furthermore, the digitalisation of the certificate is part of the WHO's digital strategy, presented in 2020, which aims, within a framework of expanding global health security, also through the development of telemedicine.