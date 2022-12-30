“I would like to reassure everyone, the weekly data from the ISS show that in the last week the Covid cases are decreasing and the same number of patients in intensive care and hospitalizations. It’s a calm situation, the data is declining“. Said the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci guest of the program ‘Today is another day’ on Rai Uno.

“We are following the weekly bulletin of the ISS, therefore we follow the incidence and the data, where the incidence increases we will recommend the use of the mask indoors. But today we are not in this situationSchillaci explained.

New Year’s? “I spend it with my wife and children.” She recommends putting the Ffp2 mask? “We are in a situation of absolute tranquility but if there are many people with the elderly and frail, it is better to wear it to protect them” replied the Minister of Health.

Schillaci underlined that “we are a nation that has shown a great sense of responsibility during the toughest times of Covid, today we need to convince the most fragile people to get vaccinated, it’s no longer the era of obligations, you saw what happened in China. I believe that in a mature state like ours, citizens will responsibly go and get vaccinated”.

“With the vaccination campaign” carried out by the Ministry of Health “since last December 1st, the advice is to get vaccinated for both Covid and the flu – he added – In particular, we must protect the elderly and frail”. Then, on the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine, he highlighted that “all citizens can do it by following the advice of their family doctor, even those who are in good health”.

As for the China“so far we are absolutely calm because all the cases sampled” from the flights arriving in Italy “show that they exist all variants of Omicron already present in our country. In the first flights that arrived at Malpensa, 1 passenger out of 2 was positive, while at Fiumicino the percentage dropped between 10-20%. So much less.”