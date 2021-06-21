For the vaccine against Covid “I am booked for next Monday. Unlike other colleagues who jump the line and make the crafty vaccine I have been assigned a slot next Monday, I hope to arrive safe and sound”. Matteo Salvini said this to the Fourth Republic.





The leader of the League then commented on the opinion of the CTS on outdoor masks: “They called me irresponsible for weeks because they said that the use of the mask could be removed by June, of the murderer, of the criminal. Today the scientists of the CTS and Speranza say that by June the mask can be removed and there have been no massacres “, he said.

As for the meeting with Berlusconi, “we talked about federation. We do not think of a single party because they are not invented overnight, but to put together proposals in Parliament, rather than being divided into 4-5 groups. It is one thing useful to the center-right, to Draghi, to Italy “.