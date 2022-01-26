In Russia, a new record of Covid-19 cases has been recorded, 74,692 in the last 24 hours. It is the sixth consecutive day that a record of infections has been recorded in Russia, as the local health authorities explain. Yesterday’s previous record reported 67,809 cases.

The task force charged by the Moscow government to monitor the progress of the pandemic also reported the deaths of 657 people from complications of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.