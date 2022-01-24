New record of coronavirus infections in Russia, where 65,109 new cases have been registered in the last 24 hours. This was reported by the health authorities of Moscow, which yesterday recorded 63,205 positives. The task force in charge of monitoring the pace of the pandemic in the country reported that the new cases are driven by the spread of the Omicron variant and recorded 655 deaths in the last day.

The previous pandemic peak was recorded in Russia in November, with over 40,000 new cases in one day.