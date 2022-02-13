Russia has recorded 197,949 covid infections in the last 24 hours, with a total number of cases that has exceeded 14 million since the beginning of the pandemic, precisely 14,133,509. This was declared by the local health authorities cited by Tass. The number of hospitalizations in the last 24 hours was 12,653, 31.9% less than the day before. According to the crisis center, the Omicron strain has been detected in 84 out of 85 Russian regions. There have been 706 new deaths attributed to the virus, out of a total since the beginning of the pandemic of 340,248.