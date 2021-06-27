There are 20,538 new cases of Covid-19 registered in Russia in the last 24 hours, for a total of 5,451,291 infections since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data communicated by the health authorities. In Moscow alone, 6,723 new infections were recorded, a record since the beginning of the pandemic, as did the number of deaths, 144 in the last 24 hours.





The death toll rose by 599, compared to 619 deaths recorded on Saturday, for a combined total of 133,282 deaths. At the moment, reports the Itar Tass agency, there are 361,295 people under treatment for Covid throughout Russia.