The drug is highly effective and appears to be able to prevent 70% of severe cases and hospitalizations

Once again Russia is among the leading nations in the world in creating an “antidote” against Covid-19. The Russian pharmaceutical holding company Nacimbio of the Rostec State Corporation, which develops and manufactures immunobiological drugs got the green light from the Russian Ministry of Health for the certification of the drug “Covid-Globulin” which contains antibodies extracted from coronavirus patients. Medication that will soon be available to treat those who have contracted the coronavirus.

According to the numerous tests carried out, it emerged that the medicine has high efficacy and ability to neutralize the coronavirus and appears to be capable of prevent 70% of severe cases and hospitalizations among those who test positive for the virus. The drug showed the greatest effectiveness when used in the early stages of the disease.

Clinical studies have shown that “Covid-Globulin” is capable of stem the “cytokine storm” a violent reaction of the immune defenses which, instead of protecting from the virus, they attack all organs of the patient, to the point of killing him.

After Sputnik vaccine, patented and distributed among the first in the world during the pandemic, the Russians with the “Covid-Globulin” take a further step forward to stem the indomitable Covid-19.